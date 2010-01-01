2010 Medal Standings

From the snow to the ice, the biggest spills and wipeouts from the Vancouver Winter Games.
The 2010 U.S. Olympic team put on a performance for the history books.
Unlike the careful staging and formality of the Opening Ceremony, Closing is one big party.
White: "He's an 'Animal'. White reigns supreme." Whose story will you write in six words?
The Olympic champion tells us what he was thinking on his golden halfpipe run.
It's a story you never saw but one you should have.
The cult hit of the Olympics, as you've never seen (or heard) it.