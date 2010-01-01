﻿
Americans in Action Today

2010 Medal Standings

CountryGOLDSILVERBRONZETotal
CANUSA9151337
CANGER1013730
CANCAN147526
CANNOR98623
CANAUT46616
Headlines

Around The Games

Wipeout!

From the snow to the ice, the biggest spills and wipeouts from the Vancouver Winter Games.

U.S. reaches Winter Olympics peak

The 2010 U.S. Olympic team put on a performance for the history books.

Best of the Closing Ceremony

Unlike the careful staging and formality of the Opening Ceremony, Closing is one big party.

Wanted: Six-word Winter Olympic stories

White: "He's an 'Animal'. White reigns supreme." Whose story will you write in six words? 

Athlete Profiles

Team USA

Primetime Challenge

Play the "Primetime Challenge" to test your trivia skills as you watch NBC's primetime coverage. Face off against other Olympic fans or create a private group to take on your friends.

Browse Team USA data

Find out which of your favorite American athletes grew up near you, how many are competing in their fifth Winter Games, and which athletes were born outside of the U.S.

Get In The Games

Your favorite moment

Tell us which highlight from these Vancouver Games was your favorite.

Vancouver and Beyond

Inside Shaun's Head

The Olympic champion tells us what he was thinking on his golden halfpipe run.

She's powered by will

It's a story you never saw but one you should have.

Super Slo-Mo Curling

The cult hit of the Olympics, as you've never seen (or heard) it.

